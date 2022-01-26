Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Liquor bought from authorised shop claims six lives in Rae Bareli

Published on Jan 26, 2022 06:34 PM IST
PTI | , Rae Bareli

Six people died and some others were taken ill in Paharpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district after consuming liquor, allegedly bought from an authorised alcohol-vending shop, police said on Wednesday. 

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said people had consumed liquor after a programme in the village on Tuesday night and their condition deteriorated after that. Lucknow’s Commissioner Ranjan Kumar who reached the village on Wednesday said six people have lost their lives in the incident. 

The villagers have said the liquor was purchased from an authorised liquor outlet, he added. 

Those who consumed liquor were taken ill and started vomiting following which they were rushed to a nearby hospital, the Commissioner said, adding the liquor samples have been collected and an investigation has been started. 

An FIR has been filed against the licence holder of the liquor shop, the Commissioner said, adding the excise inspector and workers of the shop have prima facie been found guilty of laxity and action will be taken against them. 

Further responsibility will be fixed after the probe is completed, Commissioner Kumar said. Inspector-General of Police Laxmi Singh also rushed to the village and took stock of the situation.

 Four of those who died have been identified as Paharpur village residents Sukhrani (65), Ramsumer (50) and Saroj (40), besides Bansi (55of Pure Chatta village. Some others who were taken ill after consuming liquor were admitted to a Community Health Centre. 

Topics
uttar pradesh rae bareli
