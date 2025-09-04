Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lko police to act against clubs for late liquor service, brawls

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 09:48 pm IST

Pankaj Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Zone), said forces had already been deployed in Vibhuti Khand, especially at the Summit building. “More forces will be deployed during the weekend so that no such cases happen again,” he said.

After back-to-back incidents of violence in Vibhuti Khand, the Lucknow police on Thursday said action will be taken against clubs found serving alcohol beyond the permissible hours and those where brawls break out at night.

More forces to be deployed at the Summit building on weekends (Sourced)
More forces to be deployed at the Summit building on weekends (Sourced)

Pankaj Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Zone), said forces had already been deployed in Vibhuti Khand, especially at the Summit building. “More forces will be deployed during the weekend so that no such cases happen again,” he said.

He added that responsibility for maintaining order inside the premises also rests with the clubs’ bouncers and security staff. “They will be asked to strengthen their internal security system, failing which action will also be taken against them,” the ADCP said.

Amar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Vibhuti Khand, said, “Crackdown will be soon initiated against those serving alcohol post-permissional time.”

A day before, HT reported how constant brawls outside clubs and nuisance in the area had irked residents living in high-rises in the posh Vibhuti Khand locality.

Last week, two assault cases reported from clubs in the Summit building brought renewed attention to the issue, leading to the suspension of station house officer Sunil Kr Singh and the Summit outpost in charge.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko police to act against clubs for late liquor service, brawls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On