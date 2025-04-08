Menu Explore
Lko warehouse turns into fireball, close shave for 50 workers sleeping in vicinity

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 08, 2025 08:46 PM IST

The incident happened at Noorpur Bhadarsa, under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits of the city

Forty-fifty workers sleeping behind a junk warehouse had a close shave after it suddenly caught fire and turned massive in no time on Tuesday night.

The warehouse on fire in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT photo)
The warehouse on fire in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT photo)

The incident happened at Noorpur Bhadarsa, under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits.

“The fire unit reached the spot and saw that the fire had broken out in the junk warehouse in the basement, ground floor and first floor, which was burning ferociously,” said Sumit Pratap Singh, fire station officer, Sarojini Nagar, who reached the site with three fire tenders.

“The building was filled with junk and mattress foam and the fire had engulfed the entire building. When we went behind the warehouse and looked, about 40-50 workers lived in the locality. Chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, immediately evacuated them, and got their belongings taken to a safe place,” he added.

The CFO said, “One unit was deployed in the front of the building and one at the back. Looking at the condition of the fire, more vehicles from Hazratganj, Alambagh and PGI arrived; it was completely extinguished in about 4-5 hours with no loss of life.”

