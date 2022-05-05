LMC allocates 15 cr budget for 151-ft-high Lakshman statue

LUCKNOW Just eight months from the civic elections, the executive committee of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has passed a budget of ₹15 crore for the installation of the 151-ft-high statue of Lord Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram. The proposal was passed last year in March, but the budget for the same was released this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move is aimed at giving a true cultural identity to a city built by Lord Lakshman.

“The budget has nothing to do with the election year. The executive committee has allotted funds for the statue of Lord Laskhman who set up the city of Lucknow. If the need arises, we will not hesitate in allotting more money for the project. Projects to boost the image of Lucknow on a global platform would be given priority and Lakshman Mela Ground would be the most suitable place for the statue,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Sculptors from various parts of India have been contacted for the work, she said.

Bhatia said, “The LMC will also construct a gallery, which will portray all the facts about Lord Lakshman, his story, his sacrifice, his ethics, his simplicity and his devotion towards Lord Ram. We will also have a light and sound show on the life of Lord Lakshman every day where the statue would be installed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shravan Nayak, member of the executive committee, said, “The committee has passed the proposal to set up the 151-ft-high statue of Lord Lakshman. The LMC has already allocated ₹15 crore for the same. Artists are being contacted for the work and everything would be finalised soon.”

Clinics to come up in zonal offices

The LMC’s executive committee will start clinics (dispensaries) in each of its zonal offices to facilitate free of cost medical testing and investigations. The work for setting up these facilities would start soon, said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Government doctors would sit here for two hours daily. All the LMC employees and residents of the area would be given free medical advice and medicines.

As the LMC’s term is coming to an end in December, all corporators are required to spend their quota of ₹1.25 crore by that time while the mayor has to spend her quota of ₹16 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LMC executive committee also approved a budget of ₹44 crore for development works in 88 villages that were included in municipal limits last year. The committee also decided to charge house tax from developed colonies like Gomti Nagar Extension and Jankipuram Extension.