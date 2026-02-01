LMC begins reassessment of HAT properties, tax recovery

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started recovering long-pending property tax dues while carrying out a fresh reassessment of shops leased from the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) in the old city. Zonal in-charge Amarjeet Yadav said the assessment exercise is being prioritised and is expected to be completed within a week. (For representation)

The issue came into focus during the recent LMC House meeting, where members flagged delays in recovery from several commercial establishments in the heritage zone under Zone 6. Following this, the civic body directed officials concerned to expedite assessments and ensure recovery from defaulters. Areas under Zone 6 include Chowk, Thakurganj and adjoining localities.

The LMC launched a detailed survey and reassessment of HAT properties. So far, fresh assessments have been completed for 21 shops, and part of the dues has already been recovered. The survey of the remaining around 170 shops is currently underway.

Yadav said that earlier many shopkeepers did not pay property tax, citing that the shops belonged to the HAT and were taken on lease, leading to ambiguity and delays in recovery for several years. “After the fresh survey and reassessment, the LMC has begun recovering property tax directly from the shop occupants,” he added.

According to officials, once the assessment of all HAT properties is completed, the LMC expects to raise a property tax demand of around ₹40 lakh. Recovery proceedings will be initiated against all assessed properties to ensure compliance.