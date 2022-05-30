LMC files FIR against three for illegally operating parking lot

Despite the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) sealing the Mahanagar underground parking lot a few months ago, it was being run by local goons, who were collecting huge sums from people using the parking lot.

On Sunday evening that racket came to an end following a surprise inspection by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, who was shocked by the large number of vehicles parked inside the lot without the knowledge of the LMC. A named FIR was lodged against three people for the illegal operation of the lot.

During the inspection, Singh ordered a count of vehicles and the officials found 89 parked vehicles (71 four wheelers 18 two wheelers).

Singh said, “Out of the vehicles parked inside the lot, 15 four wheelers were covered, showing that they had been parked for a long time. Two vehicles were found parked without number plates. Apart from this, four vehicles of a car showroom were found parked next to the parking lot. All these parked vehicles were sealed with wheel jammers.”

He said, “If the vehicle owners don’t approach us with genuine papers of these vehicles and they don’t pay a penalty, these vehicles would be auctioned. During the inspection, some vehicle owners in their statement to us said they were paying ₹1,300 per week to the person Tilakdhari Yadav, a close associate of a local mafia residing in Mahanagar. He was assisted by Durgesh Yadav and Saurabh Soni in this business. The named FIR was lodged against them at the Mahanagar police station.”

Transport Nagar scam follow-up

Acting on a tip-off, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi conducted an inquiry into allegations that the 12 LMC parking lots in Transport Nagar were being run illegally and the money was not being given to the LMC.

Dwivedi reached a parking lot and saw the parking lot being run by private operators. Vehicle owners were being charged big money but without any parking slip or receipt. The municipal commissioner found 355 trucks and other vehicles parked inside the parking lot. All of them had paid for parking the vehicles but were not given any receipt.

Dwivedi suspended seven employees while he recommended termination of service of four others for their involvement in the scam. Also, the zonal officer of zone 8 has been attached to head office.

Dwivedi said, “When I reached the spot 12 LMC parking lots were running without tender in Transport Nagar. Apart from this, shops were also rented out illegally in the parking lot. In this entire case, the LMC has suffered a loss of more than ₹3 crore.”

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has called a meeting of the LMC house in the first week of June, during which a committee will be formed to investigate the Transport Nagar parking scam. The Mayor has ordered strict action against the officials found involved in the scam. She has also ordered recovery of LMC money from those involved in the scam.