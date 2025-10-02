LMC gives Sahara 3 days to vacate land in Gomti Nagar

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has given Sahara India Commercial Corporation three days to vacate 170 acres of government land in Ujariyaon and Jiamau villages of Gomti Nagar, warning that sealing action will follow if the deadline is ignored. The civic body had reclaimed 170 acres of government land on September 27. (File)

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar announced on Wednesday that after the three-day period, the civic body would seal all gates of the property, barring any entry or exit.

An LMC team, accompanied by police personnel, reached the site in the morning to begin possession proceedings. Zone 4 in-charge Sanjay Yadav said the corporation had already taken control of the land after confirming lease violations. The property includes facilities such as a theatre, swimming pool, gardens, and the residence of the late Sahara chief Subrata Roy.

The civic body had reclaimed 170 acres of government land on September 27 as the property meant for residential, commercial, and green belt purposes was found to be in violation of lease conditions. According to the LMC, the group attempted to declare the government property as its own.

However, the drive was halted temporarily on Wednesday when corporate officials requested more time to remove belongings from the premises. “They have been granted three days. After that, we will seal the property, and no movement will be allowed inside,” the municipal commissioner said.

Terming it a final warning, assistant municipal commissioner and head of LMC’s property section Rameshwar Prasad said: “The group has been given multiple chances earlier. This is the last opportunity, failing which strict action will follow to secure government land.”

As reported by HT on September 28, a probe confirmed that Sahara had violated both the licence agreement and lease deed. Acting on the findings, the LMC cancelled the licence for 130 acres earmarked for residential and commercial development and revoked the lease for 40 acres reserved as a green belt. A team from the property department, supported by the local tehsildar and police, had taken physical possession of the land on Saturday.

On September 28, the LMC continued its anti-encroachment drive by putting up warning boards at key entry points and corners of reclaimed government land in Gomti Nagar, clearly marking it as civic property. Additional municipal commissioner Namrata Singh confirmed that the boards serve as a warning against any misuse or encroachment.

The action follows an official LMC order issued on September 11, 2025, after a probe into lease violations. A seven-member committee, formed on September 4, examined documents, lease agreements, court orders, and legal opinions. Its report concluded that Sahara India Commercial Corporation had deliberately violated lease conditions and wrongfully claimed municipal land as its own, putting the civic body at risk of significant financial loss.

An LMC official described the latest development as one of the most decisive steps in the civic body’s ongoing crackdown on illegal occupation and misuse of municipal land. Attempts by HT to contact Sahara India Commercial Corporation for comment were unsuccessful.

SAHARA SEEKS SC NOD TO SELL PROPERTIES

The Sahara India group has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to sell 88 properties in Amby Valley, Maharashtra, including the iconic Aamby Valley City, along with the Sahara Shahar in Lucknow, to Adani Properties Private Limited.

The application, filed earlier this week through advocate Gaurav Awasthi, does not disclose the sale amount. It has been listed for an urgent hearing and is expected to come up before the top court on October 14. Sahara said the proceeds from the sale would be used to fulfil its investor refund obligations.

Why top court is involved:

The Supreme Court has been overseeing the repayment process for investors who lost money in Sahara’s schemes, deemed unlawful by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). While Sahara has already deposited around ₹16,000 crore into the SEBI-Sahara Refund Account through liquidation of other assets, additional funds are required to meet obligations exceeding ₹24,000 crore.

Sahara also highlighted difficulties in finding buyers for its assets through estate brokerage companies, underlining the need for the proposed sale to Adani Properties to expedite the repayment process.