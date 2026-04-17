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LMC in mess: With one worker to oversee 555 streetlights, Lucknow in darkness

Lucknow's Municipal Corporation manages 2.5 lakh streetlights with only 450 workers, causing widespread outages and safety concerns for residents.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 08:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is currently managing nearly 2.5 lakh streetlights with just around 450 maintenance workers, leaving each worker responsible for around 555 streetlights. This severe manpower gap has emerged as the key reason behind widespread outages across the city.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

LMC officials confirmed that the existing workforce struggles to keep pace with complaints pouring in daily from multiple localities. As a result, several stretches across the state capital continue to remain poorly lit for weeks and even months.

Manoj Prabhat, chief engineer (mechanical and electrical), LMC, said that the civic body attempts to address complaints daily but admitted that the scale of operations is a challenge. “We currently maintain around 2.5 lakh streetlights with some 450 personnel. We are planning to recruit an additional 150 workers to strengthen maintenance,” he said.

A ground check by Hindustan Times found that in several areas, 10 to 20 streetlights on a single stretch were non-functional. In many cases, these lights have been defunct for over a month, while some have not been repaired for more than three months, indicating prolonged delays in maintenance.

Sachitanand, a resident of Gomti Nagar Extension, said the absence of functional streetlights has begun to affect their daily routines. Many have stopped stepping out after dark due to safety concerns.

Corporator Amit Chowdhury of Mahatma Gandhi ward acknowledged that complaints related to dysfunctional streetlights are being received regularly, even in his ward where various areas remain affected. He said the issue has become widespread and requires urgent intervention.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LMC in mess: With one worker to oversee 555 streetlights, Lucknow in darkness
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LMC in mess: With one worker to oversee 555 streetlights, Lucknow in darkness
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