LMC officials brainstorm to publicise shelter’s products after CS’s visit to Kanha Upvan

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to aggressively market products produced from cow dung and cow urine in Kanha Upvan. Currently, Kanha Upvan houses around 10,000 cows.

Chief secretary DS Mishra inspected Kanha Upvan on Sunday and directed LMC officials to create brand awareness of these products to create extra income. After the visit of the chief secretary, officials of the LMC put their heads together to decide how best to create brand awareness about products like disinfectant from cow urine, fertiliser, Hawan samagri, go diyas, idols, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra had also directed the LMC to produce CNG gas in Kanha Upvan from cow dung. He directed that cattle feed storage should increase in Kanha Upvan. Currently, only four days of cattle feed is stored.

He even directed the LMC officials to plant fruit trees around the huge water body inside Kanha Upvan.

Dr Arvind Rao, director, animal welfare, LMC, said, “The chief secretary wants Kanha Upvan to become self-sufficient by increasing income. He was happy to see the cow products being produced in Kanha Upvan. He directed that an action plan be prepared to increase income.”

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The directives of the chief secretary will be followed and soon products of Kanha Upvan will be marketed and proper brand awareness about these products will be created.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}