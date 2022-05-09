LMC officials brainstorm to publicise shelter’s products after CS’s visit to Kanha Upvan
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to aggressively market products produced from cow dung and cow urine in Kanha Upvan. Currently, Kanha Upvan houses around 10,000 cows.
Chief secretary DS Mishra inspected Kanha Upvan on Sunday and directed LMC officials to create brand awareness of these products to create extra income. After the visit of the chief secretary, officials of the LMC put their heads together to decide how best to create brand awareness about products like disinfectant from cow urine, fertiliser, Hawan samagri, go diyas, idols, etc.
Mishra had also directed the LMC to produce CNG gas in Kanha Upvan from cow dung. He directed that cattle feed storage should increase in Kanha Upvan. Currently, only four days of cattle feed is stored.
He even directed the LMC officials to plant fruit trees around the huge water body inside Kanha Upvan.
Dr Arvind Rao, director, animal welfare, LMC, said, “The chief secretary wants Kanha Upvan to become self-sufficient by increasing income. He was happy to see the cow products being produced in Kanha Upvan. He directed that an action plan be prepared to increase income.”
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The directives of the chief secretary will be followed and soon products of Kanha Upvan will be marketed and proper brand awareness about these products will be created.”
Video shared by Ludhiana woman on WhatsApp before suicide bid helps police save her life
A video of shared on WhatsApp by a woman who before The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna jumped in the canal near Sirhind on Sunday helped police save her life. The woman, a resident of Navi Abadi, Khanna, recorded a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her WhatsApp contacts wherein she spoke about her decision to end her life. The woman is the mother of two children and police suspect a domestic issue behind her move.
BJP asks PMC to first discuss Karve road flyover with citizens, experts
PUNE In a U-turn over the proposed flyover at Karve road, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation to first discuss the project with citizens and experts before implementing it. The PMC had proposed a Y-shaped flyover near the Karve statue at Karve road. However, as the existing Nal stop flyover is allegedly already creating traffic jams, the citizens have opposed the proposed flyover.
Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: BJP, SP try to outdo each other to woo Rajputs in UP
The commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, on Monday, sparked a contest of political one-upmanship between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they tried to woo the upper caste Rajput community. In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the crown of Mewar- Maharan Pratap - on his birth anniversary.
UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp
From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students.
Ludhiana | 100 attend brainstorming session on DSR at PAU
The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) on Monday. Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill delivered a lecture on new innovations in DSR-based technologies. He emphasised on the tar-wattar sowing technique of DSR as it saves water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure, he informed.
