LMC plans smart monitoring for over 2.5L streetlights

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning to roll out a smart monitoring system to track and manage more than 2.5 lakh streetlights across the city using digital platforms. System to enable real-time fault alerts, reduce energy waste, improve night-time visibility (Sourced)

LMC officials said the proposed technology-driven system aims to improve public safety and address recurring complaints regarding non-functional streetlights, especially in residential and public areas.

The system will rely on SIM-enabled technology, enabling each streetlight to send real-time status updates to a central platform accessible by civic teams. If a fault is detected, the system will alert officials instantly for prompt action, officials said.

“We are planning to install control panels at various locations, with each panel capable of managing up to 50 streetlights,” a senior LMC official said. “These units will monitor power supply, operating status, and energy consumption, reducing the need for manual checks.”

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the initiative would help reduce reliance on manpower, as many streetlights currently require manual switching on and off. He added that site assessments are underway to identify areas where the system can be introduced first.

Officials said the project is in the evaluation stage, with multiple private firms having submitted proposals. A live demonstration of one such system was presented to the commissioner on Tuesday evening, with more presentations expected soon. Once approved, the LMC plans to float a tender and issue a work order.