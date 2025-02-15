Menu Explore
LMC seals five PWD buildings over pending dues

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 15, 2025 09:30 PM IST

Lucknow Municipal Corporation sealed five PWD buildings for ₹1.70 crore in unpaid taxes, warning defaulters of strict actions if dues remain unpaid.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) sealed five public works department (PWD) buildings in Malviya Nagar area of the state capital on Saturday, for non-payment of house tax amounting to 1.70 crore.

LMC sealing the buildings of PWD. (Sourced)
LMC sealing the buildings of PWD. (Sourced)

Acting on the orders of municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, the Zone-2 team conducted the enforcement drive to recover the outstanding amount and strengthen the civic body’s financial resources.

Officials sealed key PWD buildings, including the Warehouse and Residency ( 38.96 lakh), Central Store ( 2.13 lakh), Central Store-2 ( 33.42 lakh), another Central Store unit ( 55.86 lakh), and the Central Warehouse ( 39.19 lakh). The massive dues accumulated over time despite repeated notices issued to PWD, prompting the authorities to take strict action, an LMC release read.

LMC authorities emphasised that the drive serves as a warning to all tax defaulters, urging them to clear their dues immediately to avoid similar consequences.

Alongside the tax recovery campaign, the team also removed encroachments near the KGMU, reinforcing the city’s commitment to improving public spaces and infrastructure.

Authorities assured that all legal procedures were followed during the operation and warned that continued tax evasion would lead to further stringent measures.

