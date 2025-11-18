LMC surprise check targets illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya workers

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal made a surprise visit to the portable compactor transfer station (PCTS) in Vineet Khand 6, Gomti Nagar (zone 4), on Tuesday morning, checking identity cards and documents of sanitation workers as part of the ongoing drive to trace Bangladeshi or Rohingya nationals allegedly living illegally in the city. Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal during a surprise visit to the portable compactor transfer station (PCTS) in Vineet Khand 6, Gomti Nagar. (HT Photo)

She questioned workers and cross-verified certificates, focusing on employees from Assam, to ensure that no Bangladeshi or Rohingya nationals were allegedly deployed in sanitation or waste management duties.

The inspection was conducted as part of the intensified verification campaign launched by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation across all zones. Zonal teams have been activated to conduct strict scrutiny of documents in coordination with the police and the district administration.

The mayor referred to the LMC executive committee meeting held on November 13, 2025, where she had announced stronger action regarding suspected illegal residents. She has directed zonal officers and sanitary inspectors to carry out a month-long verification exercise and submit weekly reports.

“There will be no compromise on the city’s safety and security. Zonal reports will be reviewed weekly,” she said.

She instructed implementing agencies not to hire new workers without checking identity cards, residential papers, and other required documents. She also called for re-verification of all sanitation workers, helpers, and staff posted at PCTS centres.

Zone 4 officials informed the mayor that verification systems are being reinforced at all deployment points. Manpower supply agencies have been warned that any appointment without proper documentation will invite action.

The drive has drawn attention, as earlier in January, the mayor had stated during a press conference that nearly two lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were residing in Lucknow. She later clarified that the figure was only an estimate and not an official count.

Congress questions mayor’s focus on verification drive

The Congress on Tuesday accused mayor Sushma Kharkwal of using the verification drive to identify alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers for political gain, saying civic services continue to deteriorate across several wards.

Congress leader and LMC corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan alleged that the Mayor is “diverting attention from collapsing civic services by repeatedly promoting the verification campaign,” while garbage piles, poor sanitation and waterlogging remain unresolved.

He said the drive lacks proper monitoring and is being projected as an achievement despite gaps in routine services. Chauhan also accused the mayor of targeting opposition leaders instead of addressing complaints over mismanagement.