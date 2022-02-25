LMC: This year’s election campaign was environment friendly

: This year, the elections were much more environmentally friendly as no political party or candidate displayed plastic buntings, plastic flags, and there were fewer incidents of candidates putting up hoardings, kiosks, and billboards without the permission of the chief electoral officer.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) also didn’t receive complaints about noise pollution during the campaign. In the past, LMC used to recover between 30 and 40 truckloads of poll material after the polling was over, but this year things were different.

The LMC didn’t have to conduct a special drive to clean the city after the polling day. The model code of conduct for all the political parties ensured that the current assembly polls in Lucknow were much better when it comes to the environment, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

Putting up banners and posters on private properties without prior permission was not reported. LMC officials also remained alert for any hoardings and advertisements put up at the cost of the public exchequer by any political party or independent candidate.

“In the past, the MC used to work hard to save the city from environmental hazards caused due to the excess use of plastic in the poll campaigning material. The plastic buntings, hoardings, posters, illegal hoardings, placards, were removed after the polls, but this time, less poll-related material had to be cleaned,” Dwivedi said, adding, “LMC has also started an anti-pollution drive in all the 110 wards of the city with 85 tractor-mounted water spraying machines, 440 cycle-mounted machines and nine huge anti-smog guns.”

LMC had already warned the contestants not to do anything which could cause environmental problems in the city.

“The filth recovered from the city was around 30% less than that in the last elections,” said Dr SK Rawat, Nagar Swasthya Adhikari. “This shows that people are more aware of the environment and should be complimented for following the rules,” he added.

