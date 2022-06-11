LMC vets operate on 18 cows to remove plastic from their stomachs
Lucknow Veterinary doctors of Lucknow Municipal Corporation successfully operated upon 18 cows in Kanha Upvan to take out polythene from their stomachs, saving them from untimely death.
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation vets perform surgery through rumenotomy method.
Director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao said, “ Rumenotomy is one of the most widely used surgical techniques for diagnosis and treatment of different rumen conditions in ruminants. The technique is used for large ruminants, such as cattle. Rumenotomy is indicated for choking, vagal indigestion, rumen acidosis etc.”
He said,” Many cows eat plastic bags, which takes a toll on their life. Due to polythene in the stomach, the cows start feeling discomfort as the polythene stuck in their food pipe causes loss of appetite. In the absence of operation, this polythene chokes the alimentary canal, due to which the cows can die.”
“Till now, we have performed successful surgeries of 18 cows which is proving to be effective,” said Dr Arvind Rao.
He said, “Presently there are more than 9000 cows in Kanha Upvan and some of them are suffering from appetite loss due to presence of polythene in their stomachs. We are trying to operate on them.”
Animal welfare officer Dr. Abhinav Verma said , “ In the first phase, we have started surgeries three days in a week by rumenotomy method. The polythene consumed by the cow gets deposited in a part of the rumen in the stomach, which is removed by surgery (rumenotomy).”
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The surgeries will continue, for we cannot allow cows in shelter homes to die without treatment.”
