Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC warns Ecogreen for not depositing service charges
lucknow news

LMC warns Ecogreen for not depositing service charges

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) said the Ecogreen Energy Private Limited, a company responsible for door-to-door waste collection, has not paid service charges collected from the residents for the last few months
Last year, in September, a fine of 2.2 crore was imposed on Ecogreen Energy by LMC for breach of contract and its failure to operate the solid waste treatment plant at its full capacity, causing an environmental hazard. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has warned Ecogreen Energy Private Limited, a company responsible for door-to-door waste collection, for not paying the service charges collected from the residents for the last few months.

According to LMC officials, the company has not deposited the money collected as user charges into its account. The municipal commissioner, in the last meeting with the officials of the company, had warned of strict action if they fail to deposit the money in an LMC account.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “There have been several complaints against the Ecogreen workers for collection of service charges but not giving any receipt against the payment. I have already recommended strict action against anyone indulging in taking money without receipts.”

Last year, in September, a fine of 2.2 crore was imposed on Ecogreen Energy by LMC for breach of contract and its failure to operate the solid waste treatment plant at its full capacity, causing an environmental hazard.

During the inspection, the LMC officials found tons of waste was lying untreated at the Shivri Treatment plant.

Earlier too, during the surprise inspection of the plant, not all the machines were found to be in working condition. The company officials were warned of strict action several times, but they chose not to improve their functioning, Bhatia said.

