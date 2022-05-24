LMC’s broadband, cable wires removal causes network disruption
Cable and broadband operators in the capital city are crying foul after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in coordination with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) started removing their wires from electricity and street light poles. The operators claimed that around one lakh consumers in Lucknow have been affected.
Tony Sikka, director of Sikka Cables Network, said the cables were cut off from the poles by the authorities without informing them.
“Despite the assurances by the authorities to provide us with the facility of the underground duct for our wires first, they have started removing our wires from all parts of the city,” Sikka said.
He said, on the one hand, the groundbreaking ceremonies are being organised to support the business but on the other hand the ongoing businesses were being ruined.
“The bigger companies are asked to pay just ₹1000 per kilometre rent but the small operators like us are supposed to pay ₹1500 per metre for laying underground cables. This is like killing small businesses for domination of the giants,” Sikka added.
However, an LMC official said, “Besides spoiling the skyline, the cable operators were not paying a single penny for the poles, which they were using for their business. So, the LMC and LESA reserve the right to remove any sort of encroachment from its poles.”
An official of LESA said, “There was a mesh of cable wires on LESA poles which had to be cleaned before the investors’ summit. The cable TV operators were served notice to remove the wires well in advance. They didn’t follow the order and the district authorities had to remove the cables.”
The cable operators claimed that cables worth ₹10 crore have already been damaged. “If at all, we have to lay the cables again, it will take at least a month to do so,” an operator, who didn’t want to be named, said.
“Cable television and broadband industry were already facing challenges due to the Covid pandemic but now the ₹300 crore industry has suffered a body blow. I don’t know whether our business will recover or not,” said an official of Netvision, a company affected by the removal of wires.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The LMC poles are for street lights, not for the cable network. If they want to have their cable, they can raise their poles with the permission of the authorities.” The cable operators say that the LMC should have provided alternative routes as per directives of district authorities in the past before removing the wires.
Six dead in latest suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar
In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, at least six people have died and 12 taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gaya and Aurangabad districts over the last two days, police said on Tuesday. Those taken ill, including two who have lost vision, have been admitted to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. Gaya's senior superintendent of police, Harpreet Kaur, could not be contacted.
Crime out of control in Bihar, corrupt being shielded: Speaker
Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was at the receiving end of chief minister Nitish Kumar's angry outburst in the House during the budget session earlier this year, has once again attacked the state government over the law and order situation. Sinha, who was in his assembly constituency Lakhisarai on Tuesday, accused the government of protecting corrupt officials and removing good ones. No arrest has been made in the case so far.
CM to hold all-party meet on caste census on June 1
The much-awaited all-party meet in Bihar on the contentious issue of a statewide caste census issue will be held on June 1, state's parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday. Earlier this year, a delegation of leaders from Bihar, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention for conducting the caste census.
Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders.
Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”. The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.
