Local SP leader killed in Balrampur district, cops probe political angle

Local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Feroz Khan alias Pappu, 46, was murdered by masked assailants in Balrampur district late on Tuesday night, police officials said on Wednesday.

After attacking him with blunt object, the assailants slit his throat barely 20 meters from his house, police said.

Pappu was the former chairman of Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat, a position currently held by his wife, Kahkasha Feroz. Pappu was preparing to contest the assembly elections from Tulsipur constituency and was seeking ticket from the Samajwadi Party.

Superintendent of police (SP), Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal said the assailants struck as Pappu was walking towards the lane of his house on Jarava road. “He had just returned from Lucknow around 11 pm and had begun to walk towards his house around 11 pm after parking his vehicle outside the lane,” Kutiyal said.

Kutiyal said some eyewitness told the police that two masked assailants attacked him from behind on the head with some blunt object. He said the assailants slit Pappu’s throat with a sharp weapon, leaving him no chance to pull out his licensed pistol to protect himself.

Another police official privy with investigation said scanning of the CCTV footage revealed that five assailants were present outside the lane but only two of them attacked Pappu. The assailants also took away the victim’s licensed pistol after the crime, police said.

Police said the locals rushed Pappu to Tulsipur community health centre where he was declared brought dead. Pappu’s aide Musheer informed the police about the incident and later his family members registered an FIR against unidentified people in this connection.

Political angle

Police feels crime could be linked to Pappu’s political aspirations and his desire to contest the upcoming assembly polls. The police officials said the incident took place when Pappu returned from Lucknow after meeting some people to ensure a assembly ticket for himself from the Samajwadi Party.

Role of another politician who too had similar aspirations and felt that Pappu could spoil his political plans is being probed, police said. Police is also looking into personal and professional reasons for the murder too, police said.