Lok Bandhu hospital sat over power safety red flags

LUCKNOW Though the exact cause of the fire at the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital here on Monday night is yet to be ascertained, it is revealed that the government hospital had failed to address key electrical safety shortcomings flagged in a 2023 safety audit. No corrective measures were taken despite at least three subsequent reminders, people in the know of things said. Firefighters try to douse the fire that broke out at Lok Bandhu Hospital, in Lucknow on Monday. (File Photo)

A preliminary inquiry by the electricity safety department suggests the fire may have started in a store attached to a toilet, possibly after someone threw a burning cigarette into the cluttered room. But the possibility of an electrical short-circuit as the cause has not been ruled out.

The blaze at the hospital prompted evacuation of at least 200 patients who were shifted to other hospitals.

“Our preliminary inquiry suspects fire breaking out from a store cluttered with discarded stuff including mattresses,” a senior official of the electricity safety directorate said, adding: “However, a detailed inquiry into the incident is yet to be conducted and we still do not rule out the possibility of an electric short circuit being the cause for the fire.”

In a safety audit of several hospitals in UP in 2023, the electricity safety directorate flagged glaring shortcomings in the Lok Bandhu hospital, like in most other hospitals.

In their report dated December 28, 2023, the audit team led by deputy director, AK Arya, flagged shortcomings like earthing issues, faulty cabling, unsafe electrical panels, absence of fire safety equipment, problems with DG sets, issues with the oxygen plant, oil leakage in the transformer, among other issues.

The audit report asked Lok Bandhu hospital to remove all the shortcomings immediately to avoid any accident. Subsequently, the department sent three reminders also, one on February 12, 2024, the second on May 5, 2024 and the third on November 26, 2024, each time asking the hospital to remove the faults and make the compliance report available.

“We have not yet received any compliance report from the Lok Bandhu hospital, like from many other hospitals,” said Arya.

Meanwhile, a five-member probe committee constituted by the government is expected to visit the hospital on Thursday to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

According to an official order issued by the principal secretary (medical health, family welfare and medical education) on Tuesday, the committee includes director-general (health services), director (electricity safety), additional director (medical education), an official to be nominated by director-general (fire services) and additional director (electricity), medical health services.

The committee is tasked with examining the root cause of the incident, identifying any lapses or negligence, and fixing responsibility. It has also been directed to suggest preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents.