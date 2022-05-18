Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan

Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. Areas like Indira Nagar sector C, Fazullahganj, Azad Nagar, Thakurganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh are facing erratic water supply because the overhead water tanks which supply water to these areas could not be filled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Kailash, Jal Sansthan secretary, said, “How can Jal Sansthan fill up water tanks when there are power cuts ranging from 10 hours to 18 hours. We should be given a separate feeder to supply water despite power cuts. What’s more, some of the tube wells are not operational due to power failure for hour,” he said.

On the request of the residents, the Jal Sansthan officials have been sending water tankers to help the people in areas suffering power cuts. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers.

GM Jal Sansthan SK Varma admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even VIP areas have been affected by frequent power cuts, officials said.

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials said that due to increased power demand most transformers were overloaded. During the last one month more than 100 transformers developed technical snags due to overheating. They said despite problems, LESA staffers were monitoring the situation at substation level and addressing complaints.