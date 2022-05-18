Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan
lucknow news

Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan

On the request of the residents, the Jal Sansthan officials have been sending water tankers to help the people in areas suffering power cuts
Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas (file)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. Areas like Indira Nagar sector C, Fazullahganj, Azad Nagar, Thakurganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh are facing erratic water supply because the overhead water tanks which supply water to these areas could not be filled.

Ram Kailash, Jal Sansthan secretary, said, “How can Jal Sansthan fill up water tanks when there are power cuts ranging from 10 hours to 18 hours. We should be given a separate feeder to supply water despite power cuts. What’s more, some of the tube wells are not operational due to power failure for hour,” he said.

On the request of the residents, the Jal Sansthan officials have been sending water tankers to help the people in areas suffering power cuts. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers.

GM Jal Sansthan SK Varma admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Even VIP areas have been affected by frequent power cuts, officials said.

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials said that due to increased power demand most transformers were overloaded. During the last one month more than 100 transformers developed technical snags due to overheating. They said despite problems, LESA staffers were monitoring the situation at substation level and addressing complaints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP