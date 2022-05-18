Long power cuts have led to water crisis in Lko areas: Jal Sansthan
Prolonged power cuts have led to water crisis in various areas of state capital. Areas like Indira Nagar sector C, Fazullahganj, Azad Nagar, Thakurganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh are facing erratic water supply because the overhead water tanks which supply water to these areas could not be filled.
Ram Kailash, Jal Sansthan secretary, said, “How can Jal Sansthan fill up water tanks when there are power cuts ranging from 10 hours to 18 hours. We should be given a separate feeder to supply water despite power cuts. What’s more, some of the tube wells are not operational due to power failure for hour,” he said.
On the request of the residents, the Jal Sansthan officials have been sending water tankers to help the people in areas suffering power cuts. On Monday and Tuesday areas like Thakurganj, Fazullahganj, Rajni Khand, parts of Alambagh, Indira Nagar sector C received water supply through tankers.
GM Jal Sansthan SK Varma admitted that power cuts were creating problems in water supply. “There is difficulty in supplying water due to erratic power supply in more than half of the city,” he said.
Even VIP areas have been affected by frequent power cuts, officials said.
Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) officials said that due to increased power demand most transformers were overloaded. During the last one month more than 100 transformers developed technical snags due to overheating. They said despite problems, LESA staffers were monitoring the situation at substation level and addressing complaints.
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
Noida’s twin tower demolition preparation 49% complete and irreversible: CBRI to SC
The Central Building Research Institute on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the demolition contractor Edifice Engineering's request to extend the deadline to raze the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, which were initially to be brought down on May 22, was “reasonable”. The CBRI team visited the site on May 5 and 6 following a request from Edifice Engineering.
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram's green cover this year. Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police. On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
