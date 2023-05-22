Ghalib faces identity crisis in a modern world!

LUCKNOW The 552nd show of the play titled, ‘Ghalib in New Delhi’, was on Monday staged at Lucknow’s Darpan Theatre Festival by Pierrot’s Troupe, Delhi. Director M. Sayeed Alam played the protagonist. The play is said to be India’s longest running comedy since 1997 with 550 shows across India to its credit.

The 552nd show of the play ‘Ghalib in New Delhi’ was staged at Lucknow’s Darpan Theatre Festival on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The plot revolves around the rebirth of the 19th-century Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib in his most-cherished city, Delhi, where he faces an identity crisis with people not recognising him. The occupants of his ‘haveli’ mistake him as Ghalib’s ‘jin’ and this forces him to live with Jai Hind, a young man from Bihar, who is also a Delhi University student, in a servant quarter.

The poet decides to contact a PR agency that advises him to market himself in a modern way. The play ends with Ghalib in modern attire. Aseem Arun, minister of state (independent charge), was the chief guest at the programme.

