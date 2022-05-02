Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4

Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 02, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. As many as 362 people have applied for the 50 posts of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and so one out of seven volunteers will have the opportunity to serve pilgrims during Haj.

Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj.

This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836. The maximum applications have been received from Moradabad, while only one application has been received from Chitrakoot. From the state capital, 738 people have applied to go for Haj.

Officials of the Haj Committee said, “Khadim-ul-Hujjaj play a very important role in aid and support of Haj pilgrims at various stages of the pilgrimage in India and in Saudi Arabia. They are selected and deputed from all states by the Haj Committee of India. These volunteers are selected in the ratio of 1 volunteer for 150 pilgrims. These volunteers travel in each flight and take care of the pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage. While in Saudi Arabia, the volunteers have to assist the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, in looking after the welfare of Haj pilgrims in an organised manner.”

For the last two years, due to the pandemic, pilgrims were not able to go for Haj, but this year, due to rapid vaccination, things are looking better and the Haj is on, said deputy secretary of State Haj Committee Javed Ahmed Khan.

The Haj Committee is making preparations for pilgrims at Haj houses, airports and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

