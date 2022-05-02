Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4
The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. As many as 362 people have applied for the 50 posts of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and so one out of seven volunteers will have the opportunity to serve pilgrims during Haj.
Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj.
This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836. The maximum applications have been received from Moradabad, while only one application has been received from Chitrakoot. From the state capital, 738 people have applied to go for Haj.
Officials of the Haj Committee said, “Khadim-ul-Hujjaj play a very important role in aid and support of Haj pilgrims at various stages of the pilgrimage in India and in Saudi Arabia. They are selected and deputed from all states by the Haj Committee of India. These volunteers are selected in the ratio of 1 volunteer for 150 pilgrims. These volunteers travel in each flight and take care of the pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage. While in Saudi Arabia, the volunteers have to assist the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, in looking after the welfare of Haj pilgrims in an organised manner.”
For the last two years, due to the pandemic, pilgrims were not able to go for Haj, but this year, due to rapid vaccination, things are looking better and the Haj is on, said deputy secretary of State Haj Committee Javed Ahmed Khan.
The Haj Committee is making preparations for pilgrims at Haj houses, airports and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
Power availability improves in Uttar Pradesh as Harduaganj unit functional again
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has claimed it supplied electricity to all rural, semi-urban and urban areas as per the roster without resorting to any extra load shedding on Monday after it made arrangements for 2,000 MW additional power. The power availability further improved after the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 660 MW Harduaganj thermal unit resumed production on Monday. The corporation started buying around 1600 MW power from other sources from Sunday.
Tablets worth several lakhs gutted in fire at Vikas Bhawan store in Prayagraj
Around 5000 tablets kept in a store at Vikas Bhawan were gutted in a fire that erupted owing to unknown reasons on Monday morning. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Colonelganj police station. According to reports, the store is close to Saras auditorium and goods belonging to the Panchayati Raj department were shifted to the store around a week back.
BMC kickstarts footpath redevelopment work in South Mumbai
Mumbai: In a bid to improve the city's walkability spaces and to make its existing footpaths pedestrian-friendly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation kick-started the restoration of footpaths in two heritage precinct areas in South Mumbai. As part of this project, the BMC is set to improve a 3.5-kilometer stretch which will cover the Churchgate Pedestrian Plaza, The Regal Traffic node, and the footpaths in the Metro Junction. The project was proposed by the BMC last year.
Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified
LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.
