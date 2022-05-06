Loudspeaker for azaan not a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court

PRAYAGRAJ Dismissing a petition seeking permission for the use of loudspeakers for azaan at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the Allahabad high court has observed that the law has now been settled that the use of loudspeakers at mosques is not a fundamental right.

The petition by one Irfan said an application seeking permission for using a loudspeaker/microphone in the village mosque at the time of azaan (the call for morning prayers) was rejected by the subdvisional magistrate (SDM) of Bisauli tehsil in Badaun.

The petitioner argued that the order passed by the SDM was illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to use a loudspeaker at the mosque.

“The law has now been settled that the use of a loudspeaker at a mosque is not a fundamental right. Even otherwise, a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order,” a bench comprising justices Vivek Kumar Birla and Vikas Budhwar said on May 4 while dismissing the petition.

Earlier, in May 2020, a high court bench of justices Shashi Kant Gupta and Ajit Kumar observed, “Azaan can be recited by the muezzin from the minarets of mosques by human voice without using any amplifying device and such recitation cannot be hindered under the pretext of violation of the guidelines issued by the State, to contain the pandemic- Covid-19.”

At the time, the high court was hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that orders were passed restricting the recital of azaan during the lockdown.