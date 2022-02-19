Loudspeakers in temples, mosques: HC junks contempt plea against Rampur DM, SP

The Allahabad high court has dismissed a contempt petition regarding use of loudspeakers in temples as well as in mosques while observing that the time of filing of the petition indicates that “it is a sponsored litigation so as to affect the communal harmony of Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind the state elections”.

In the contempt petition, the petitioner Islamuddin of Rampur district had requested the court to punish Rampur district magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mander and the superintendent of police (SP) for “wilfully disobeying” the earlier order passed by this court in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on April 15, 2015, by which the court had directed the district administration of Rampur and the Regional Pollution Control Board to ensure that there was no noise pollution by use of loudspeaker or any other device causing noise pollution beyond the prescribed standard in the noise pollution (regulation and control) rules, 2000.

According to the petitioner, it was in 2021 that certain people in Rampur started using loudspeakers in temples as well as mosques which led to noise pollution. Hence, he filed the present contempt petition before the high court on February 3, 2022 for ensuring the compliance of the earlier court’s order and to also to punish the authorities concerned for allegedly disobeyed the court’s order.

While dismissing the contempt petition, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal in the judgment dated February 15, observed, “The timing of contempt application is when the state is going through assembly election and it seems that the present contempt application is a sponsored litigation so as to affect the communal harmony of the state keeping in mind the state elections. This court finds that no case of indulgence is made out as the court cannot be a party to such action of any individual which tries to destabilize the communal harmony of the state”.