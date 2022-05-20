LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today

LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly’s two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system.

With the assembly proceedings set to go paperless and the budget session commencing on May 23, a special training session has been organised for members after the conclusion of the orientation programme on May 21.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.

Former speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, former leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary and former minister Laxmi Kant Vajpayee would also address members in the second session.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and speaker Satish Mahana will also attend the concluding session of the orientation programme on Saturday.