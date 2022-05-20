LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly’s two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system.
With the assembly proceedings set to go paperless and the budget session commencing on May 23, a special training session has been organised for members after the conclusion of the orientation programme on May 21.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
Former speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, former leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary and former minister Laxmi Kant Vajpayee would also address members in the second session.
Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and speaker Satish Mahana will also attend the concluding session of the orientation programme on Saturday.
Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.
Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
Ludhiana | 25-year-old arrested for stealing ₹35,000 from scooter
The CIA-1 staff and Daresi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing ₹35,000 from the dickey of a scooter parked outside a bank in Sundar Nagar on May 9. The accused, identified as Amit Verma alias Gora of MIG Flats, Dugri, was nabbed near Mini Secretariat on the basis of a tip-off. A case had been registered based on the complaint of a trader Sunil Kumar.
Advocate’s organ donation leads to Mumbai’s first small bowel transplant
Mumbai: After being declared brain dead by doctors, advocate Reena Bansode's family decided to give a new lease of life to four critically ill patients by consenting to donate her organs. The gesture marked an organ donation from a public hospital after more than two years and it also led to Mumbai's first small bowel transplant early on Thursday. Despite all efforts, her condition did not improve and doctors eventually declared her brain dead.
Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow
LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.
