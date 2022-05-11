LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly

LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022.

UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday. He said the concluding session of the orientation programme being organized ahead of the budget session of state legislature would be focussed on implementation of e-Vidhan system in the state assembly.

Members will find tablet devices fixed on their respective desks when the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) meets for the first time for the forthcoming budget session commencing here on May 23. This is a major initiative to implement e-Vidhan and make the functioning of the legislature in the state paperless.

Mahana, who discussed implementation of e-Vidhan at an all-party meeting, said leaders of all political parties assured their cooperation. He said leader of opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, could not attend the same following the death of a party leader’s mother. He said paper copies of necessary material would be provided to the members during the budget session even as the state assembly would go online.

The speaker said the paper copies would be withdrawn in the second of the third session to make the functioning of the state assembly completely paperless.

The endeavour would be to limit the supplementary questions to two or a maximum of three, to ensure that maximum number of questions were taken up for reply during question hour, he said. “The option for third question would be available only if seniors like the leader of opposition show any interest therein,” said Mahana.

He said written replies of all questions would be made available online at the beginning of question hour and so there would be no need for ministers to read a reply. He said notices of members absent in the house would also not be taken up.

Mahana, speaking at the meeting, said Uttar Pradesh would be the third state in the country to implement the e-Vidhan system. He also discussed with the party leaders allocation of seats to members while a discussion was also held about live telecast of the proceedings of the house on social media.

The state assembly proposes to telecast the proceedings live on Facebook and YouTube etc.

He said UP Assembly had only 379 seats for 403 elected members. “Thirty-seven seats have been added in the assembly hall to ensure every member has an assigned seat along with the arrangements for seats for ministers who are members of upper house,” said Mahana.

He said tablets would be fixed on the seats of members and tablets would also be provided on seats in the media gallery in the subsequent sessions.