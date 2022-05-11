LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022.
UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday. He said the concluding session of the orientation programme being organized ahead of the budget session of state legislature would be focussed on implementation of e-Vidhan system in the state assembly.
Members will find tablet devices fixed on their respective desks when the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) meets for the first time for the forthcoming budget session commencing here on May 23. This is a major initiative to implement e-Vidhan and make the functioning of the legislature in the state paperless.
Mahana, who discussed implementation of e-Vidhan at an all-party meeting, said leaders of all political parties assured their cooperation. He said leader of opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, could not attend the same following the death of a party leader’s mother. He said paper copies of necessary material would be provided to the members during the budget session even as the state assembly would go online.
The speaker said the paper copies would be withdrawn in the second of the third session to make the functioning of the state assembly completely paperless.
The endeavour would be to limit the supplementary questions to two or a maximum of three, to ensure that maximum number of questions were taken up for reply during question hour, he said. “The option for third question would be available only if seniors like the leader of opposition show any interest therein,” said Mahana.
He said written replies of all questions would be made available online at the beginning of question hour and so there would be no need for ministers to read a reply. He said notices of members absent in the house would also not be taken up.
Mahana, speaking at the meeting, said Uttar Pradesh would be the third state in the country to implement the e-Vidhan system. He also discussed with the party leaders allocation of seats to members while a discussion was also held about live telecast of the proceedings of the house on social media.
The state assembly proposes to telecast the proceedings live on Facebook and YouTube etc.
He said UP Assembly had only 379 seats for 403 elected members. “Thirty-seven seats have been added in the assembly hall to ensure every member has an assigned seat along with the arrangements for seats for ministers who are members of upper house,” said Mahana.
He said tablets would be fixed on the seats of members and tablets would also be provided on seats in the media gallery in the subsequent sessions.
After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast issued on Wednesday. However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.
Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea: Hearing concludes, court’s decision likely today
VARANASI Hearing on the petition seeking removal of court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ajai Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, concluded in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on Wednesday. The court heard the case on Saturday and listed it for hearing on May 9.
Cervical cancer screening training prog launch today in UP
LUCKNOW With an aim to identify cervical cancer cases at an early stage, a training programme to screen patients will be launched for gynaecologists and nurses in UP on Thursday jointly by the National Health Mission and Clinton Health Access Initiative. In the first phase, doctors at district level women hospitals and nurses will be trained by experts.
Raut threatens to expose financial misdoings by 28 BJP leaders, targets Somaiya again
Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said he had details of the financial misdoings by 28 prominent party leaders, and he would soon make them public. Raut said an NGO run by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Yuvak Pratisthan was a tool to convert black money into white and that the charity commissioner and the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police would inquire into all such donations.
Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police Mukul Goel from hGoel'spost over “inaction”. Goel has been made the director general Civil Defence now. According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP's post due to disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force.
