LU has an OPD that offers astro consultation service

LUCKNOW Even as Lucknow University is abuzz with students coming to secure admissions in the new session, a unique OPD on the campus offering free astrology consultation service is drawing people’s attention. The OPD was started by the Jyotirvigyan department last week, (HT Photo)

Started by the Jyotirvigyan department last week, the OPD supervised by university faculty members is currently only for faculty members, staff and students at LU, providing consultations on horoscopes, based on questions, palmistry and Vaastu Shastra, within the framework of traditional astrological practices.

“It has recorded over 21 people in the last three days. These numbers are growing with each passing day,” shared Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, co-ordinator, Jyotirvigyan department.

From faculty members coming to know when they will get promoted and life after retirement, a variety of questions are being asked from a panel of experts comprising Anil Kumar Porwal, Vishnukant Shukla, Vipin Kumar Pandey, Anuj Kumar Shukla and Praveen Kumar Bajpai, along with Tiwari.

A few youths and parents of young adults also turned up with questions related to marriage and life after that while others inquired about health issues.

One of the varsity staff, who wanted to know about age related ailments, was advised to keep a track on nutrition, sleep and asked to meditate. “We also suggested that he visits Navgrah Vatika and perform parikrama of trees related to the grahas (planets), which are creating problems in his life. We asked him to regularly water plants, add manure and also talk to them for a few days, treating the plants like friends,” said Tiwari.

Another person who turned up to ask about his promotion and future was advised to water a gular tree. “As per our calculations, the person is prone to urinary tract infection (UTI) due to the position of Venus. The remedy of watering gular plants will help him reduce the effect of problems coming his way,” said Anuj Kumar Shukla.

Tiwari shared that the panel has proposed a fee of ₹700 for each 15-minute session. “Once passed by the university’s finance committee, we will open doors of the OPD for commoners. They will be required to get an appointment first, and once the reading is done, they will be given a written conclusion as per the calculations,” he added.