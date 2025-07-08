LU plans political museum, new dedicated space for pol science dept, exam building

Lucknow University is set to receive a new political museum. It will be constructed on the first floor of the building housing Human Resource and Development Centre (HRDC), shared vice-chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. The construction of an examination building will help in re-structuring various departments at Lucknow University (HT Photo)

“The museum will include photos, busts or both of leading political thinkers. A showcase with the photos and busts where writings of the political leaders will be displayed is also planned. We will also include write-ups on political leaders in the showcase,” said Rai.

He said that along with the museum, the political science department will also be shifted on the first and second floor of the building housing HRDC. At present, political science classes are held in the rooms shared with the Hindi department. The shifting of the departments will provide proper space to both Hindi and political science departments.

“This shift is made possible due to the construction of a new examination building near the Cameroon Road. The area for the examination building was cleared after two residences formerly constructed for faculty members which were lying deserted for a long time due to their dilapidated state were razed,” said Rai.

Currently, evaluation of examination copies is done in six buildings - one housing HRDC, in the buildings housing SBI bank and UCO bank, in the buildings housing Jyotirvigyan department, ONGC and in some portions of Arts Quadrangle.

“The new building will enable us to provide appropriate space for various departments through re-shuffling and have one specified hub for examination purposes. The new evaluation building will be centrally air conditioned with proper seating space for over 200 people on each floor. The building will have ground plus four floors in all. It will also have a separate designated space for examination copies,” Rai added.

He also said that they are also planning to bring UCO bank in the same building as SBI bank which will provide an appropriate space for banking.