LU receives ₹5-crore grant for ‘interdisciplinary life science advance research and education’
The Lucknow University (LU) has received a grant of ₹5 crore for ‘interdisciplinary life science advance research and education’ under the DBT-BUILDER Programme of the Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi.
The DBT-BUILDER programme is for 5 years and the major objective is to promote interdepartmental cross-talk. The grant is intended to invigorate the interdisciplinary modern bioscience research through up-gradation of the post-graduate teaching in molecular and human genetics, environmental science and pharmaceutical chemistry, said university spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava.
There are 3 proposed interdisciplinary research groups, molecular and human genetics, environment and sustainable agricultural biotechnology, natural products and steroidal chemistry.
The proposal was reviewed by lead researchers of the country and was found quite impressive with the investigators having the experience and potential to achieve the objectives, according to Lucknow University press release.
The present proposal involves the expertise in molecular genetics, plant biotechnology and drug development, for contributing to human and environmental health. In the proposed study, an attempt will be made to identify tumour stage-specific genetic and epigenetic signatures, synthesis and formulation of anticancer nano-drugs using phytocompounds, naturally occurring flavonoids, steroids and heterocyclic derivatives.
These nano-drugs will be tested for anti-cancer activities on cervical cancer cell lines and their impact on genetic and epigenetic regulation will be evaluated. Further, biotechnology approaches will be implemented for sustainable agricultural reforms by combining plant growth promoting bacteria and biologically synthesized nanoparticles.
Apart from up-gradation of teaching and research, seminars and training workshops will be organised for MSc, PhD and postdocs to encourage interdepartmental interactions on research methodologies.
This kind of interdisciplinary programme between the life science departments of botany, chemistry and zoology at the University of Lucknow will be the first of its kind in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow, Prof Alok Kumar Rai expressed happiness that this prestigious programme would boost the interdisciplinary teaching and research in life sciences in the university. He appreciated the concerned faculty and applauded the project co-ordinator Prof Monisha Banerjee for her efforts.
