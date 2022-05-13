Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding
lucknow news

LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding

Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur native Divyansh Kumar Srivastava had set a record of singing and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year
Divyansh Kumar Srivastava with LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. (Sourced)
Published on May 13, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University (LU), Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding.

Praising Divyansh, vice chancellor, Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai, who met Divyansh on Thursday, said,” The university feels proud of his achievement which is full of courage and musical spirit.”

“I’m quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.

