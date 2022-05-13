LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding

A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University (LU), Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding.

Praising Divyansh, vice chancellor, Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai, who met Divyansh on Thursday, said,” The university feels proud of his achievement which is full of courage and musical spirit.”

“I’m quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.