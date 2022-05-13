LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding
A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University (LU), Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding.
Praising Divyansh, vice chancellor, Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai, who met Divyansh on Thursday, said,” The university feels proud of his achievement which is full of courage and musical spirit.”
“I’m quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.
-
UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj
A rare Arctic migratory bird Red-necked phalarope has been spotted and clicked in Prayagraj—a city witnessing record-breaking heat wave this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds on the Arctic tundra and during autumn migrates inland or on the ocean stopping on lakes while on its way. They take a round trip, covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions, and return for breeding. Red-necked phalarope's conservative status is “Least Concern” i.e. facing lowest risk.
-
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail, day after arrest over demolition drive stir
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday granted bail by the Saket court in Delhi. Khan was arrested a day ago along with five others on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty during an anti-encroachment drive. In protest, markets in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh remained shut on Friday.
-
Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister Sanjeevani Karandikar passes away in Pune
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray's sister Sanjeevani Karandikar (84) passed away due to old age in Pune on Friday. Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray. She worked with the Reserve Bank of India as a section officer and settled in Pune.
-
Symbiosis Society assures high court to allow unvaccinated staff to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it will allow their unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they get fully vaccinated, to resume their work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had moved high court, challenging January 2022 notice by the institute, asking unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave till they produced evidence of complying with vaccination norms.
-
CM Bommai: Karnataka BJP core committee to discuss RS, MLC polls this Saturday
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the Karnataka BJP core committee that will meet on May 14 will discuss the preparations and candidates for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls. Also biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics