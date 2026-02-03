LU to shift PhD viva-voce, thesis evaluation online

Lucknow University (LU) will conduct PhD viva-voce examinations online, making it easier to involve experts from across India and abroad while sparing researchers the need to travel. Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini announced the measure at a meeting of deans and heads of departments on Monday, unveiling a series of digital initiatives aimed at improving transparency and efficiency. Lucknow University (File Photo)

“The PhD thesis will now be evaluated online. This will expedite the evaluation process, ensure the timely availability of reports, and prevent unnecessary delays for researchers. Digital recording will also ensure secure documentation for future reference,” said Saini.

The evaluation for promotion from Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to Senior Research Fellow (SRF) will also be conducted online, making the process more transparent and ensuring timely promotions.

The university will introduce an online inspection system for affiliated colleges seeking new affiliation, the vice chancellor said in the meeting. Colleges will be required to submit details of their academic, administrative, and physical facilities digitally, Saini said. “An inspection committee will assess these through an online platform, bringing transparency to the process while saving time and money. Digital records will be preserved for future reference and re-evaluation.”

He also said that an online system for student attendance on the Samarth portal will be implemented by the university.

Saini said these decisions will accelerate the university’s academic and research activities while saving time and money through digital processes.