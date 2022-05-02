LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23
The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23.
According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.
“The programme will be beneficial to the candidates who could not continue their higher studies due to some reasons and started their jobs after completing their graduation in engineering/technology,” said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.
The M Tech (part-time) programme proposed here is already running in several reputed technical institutes of the country.
The programme will enhance learning opportunities and provide conducive research environment for working professionals after bachelor’s degree in engineering /technology.
The programme will also provide the modern tool usage, project management and establish a bridge between industry and academics by teaching and training the serving engineers.
After completion of the programme, the students will have the ability to demonstrate a degree of mastery over the area as per specialisation of the programme.
There will not be any extra requirement of infrastructure for running the programme in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FOET).
The classes will run during evening hours including Sundays for approximately 12 hours in a week (three days in a week). Only space of faculty for classrooms will be utilised during evening hours.
No extra human resources will be required to run the programme. The classes of the programme will be engaged by the faculty members of FOET during evening hours in between 6pm to 9pm (after university hours).
This teaching load of the faculty members will not be counted in their regular teaching load of the department while the funds to run the programme will be generated by the fee collected from the students.
The programme will run by individual departments in specific specialization of the concerned department/branch of engineering.
From the session 2022-23, the following departments will start the programme:
1) Department of Electrical Engineering Specialization - Power Systems; Number of Seats - 20; Fee - Rs. 40,000 per semester per student
2) Department of Mechanical Engineering: Number of Seats - 20; Fee Rs. 40,000 per semester per student
The evaluation scheme, course structure and syllabus for the above two programmes were put before the Board of Studies of the respective departments for discussion. The Board of Studies of both the departments have already recommended the same for implementation and to start the programme from the session 2022-23.
-
8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga
Moga : A man and the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district's wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday. The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district. Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman's parents.
-
Vada pav, samosa make way for sandwiches and fruits
“We have handed parents a menu card for the week, and we are encouraging them to only send those specific foods in their children's lunch boxes,” said Swati Popat Vats, president, Podar Education Network. The Podar groups run several schools across the country along with Podar Jumbo Kids, a chain of pre-schools. The menu includes sandwiches, fruit and cereal, dry snacks like poha or upma among other things.
-
To reduce patient load, AIIMS to start health centre in Bathinda by May-end
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, is coming up with an off-campus outdoor patient department (OPD) at an urban health centre (UHC) in the city's Beant Nagar to reduce the institute's patient load. AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the state health authorities have handed over the possession of the UHC building to the institute recently and OPD services would begin by the May-end.
-
Under attack, Shiv Sena returns to its belligerent roots
Mumbai: Reciting a line from the 17th-century hymn of Ramdas Swami's 'Maruti Stotra', chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned last week that if Shiv Sena was confronted, it would show the opponents the true meaning of 'Bheemroopi Maharudra' (the one with the strength of Bheem, the wrathful one). Thackeray's statement came amid the ongoing political drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row. This time, the party is in power and was provoked, political observers said.
-
Huge turnout for silent protest to oppose communal politics in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Citizens from various walks of life gathered near the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra on Sunday to oppose the ongoing communal politics in the state. The crowd rooted for brotherhood among communities and they were of the view that communal politics threatens harmony and the secular fabric of the nation. Tushar Gandhi, author, and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said that the gathering was spontaneous and the crowd came voluntarily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics