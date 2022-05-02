LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23

The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23.

According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.

“The programme will be beneficial to the candidates who could not continue their higher studies due to some reasons and started their jobs after completing their graduation in engineering/technology,” said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

The M Tech (part-time) programme proposed here is already running in several reputed technical institutes of the country.

The programme will enhance learning opportunities and provide conducive research environment for working professionals after bachelor’s degree in engineering /technology.

The programme will also provide the modern tool usage, project management and establish a bridge between industry and academics by teaching and training the serving engineers.

After completion of the programme, the students will have the ability to demonstrate a degree of mastery over the area as per specialisation of the programme.

There will not be any extra requirement of infrastructure for running the programme in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FOET).

The classes will run during evening hours including Sundays for approximately 12 hours in a week (three days in a week). Only space of faculty for classrooms will be utilised during evening hours.

No extra human resources will be required to run the programme. The classes of the programme will be engaged by the faculty members of FOET during evening hours in between 6pm to 9pm (after university hours).

This teaching load of the faculty members will not be counted in their regular teaching load of the department while the funds to run the programme will be generated by the fee collected from the students.

The programme will run by individual departments in specific specialization of the concerned department/branch of engineering.

From the session 2022-23, the following departments will start the programme:

1) Department of Electrical Engineering Specialization - Power Systems; Number of Seats - 20; Fee - Rs. 40,000 per semester per student

2) Department of Mechanical Engineering: Number of Seats - 20; Fee Rs. 40,000 per semester per student

The evaluation scheme, course structure and syllabus for the above two programmes were put before the Board of Studies of the respective departments for discussion. The Board of Studies of both the departments have already recommended the same for implementation and to start the programme from the session 2022-23.