LU V-C to help implement NEP in central zone universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given Lucknow University (LU) the lead role in helping lay the foundations and road map for the implementation of the New Education Policy in universities of the Central Zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, LU, has been given the responsibility of being the lead coordinator of the central zone universities including the states of Chattisgarh, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Other members of this zone include the vice-chancellors of Vikram University, Ujjain, Shiv Nadar University, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Guru Ghasiadas University, Bilaspur, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Dehradoon.

Prof Rai in his statement said that “it is a proud moment for the University of Lucknow to be recognised for its achievements and an honour for me to be given this responsibility.”

LU is recognised for being the first to implement the NEP structure initially at the post-graduate level from 2020-21 session followed by the under-graduate level from 2021-22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a first meeting of vice-chancellors from across India, held online on Wednesday, called by the ministry of higher education and UGC, it was decided to implement NEP across the country.

Rai said that team work and right intent was the key ingredient and without the support of the faculty of the University who always backed him in his endeavours it would not have been possible to be the first university in the country to implement NEP.

He said that to be the torchbearer for this work was an honour and he would leave no stone unturned towards this important assignment. “The New Education Policy will go a long way in shaping the future of young India and make the new generations ready for responsible positions in society,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry of higher education and UGC have taken the initiative of dividing India into five zones with the sole purpose of ensuring the quick, successful and simultaneous implementation strategy of NEP so that the vision of a student and knowledge-centric education system with credit transfers across institutions becomes a reality, an official said.