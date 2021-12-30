LU VC inaugurates student facilities on campus

Lucknow University (LU) vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai inaugurated a student lounge and five e-rickshaws for students to move within the campus on his completion of two years in office on Thursday.

“These initiatives reflect our belief of keeping the student in the centre of everything we do. While the lounge can be used by students visiting the office of DSW (Dean Students Welfare), they can use the e-rickshaw to move freely within the campus. The move is also part of our aim for a clean vehicle-free campus,” said the VC.

Rai moved to Lucknow University as V-C from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 2019, at a time when the LU administration was marred with allegations of financial and academic mismanagement. Since then, Lucknow University celebrated its centennial year and has managed to steer clear of trouble even in tough Covid-19 times. The working sphere of the varsity has also expanded considerably from Lucknow to four other districts.

The university has managed its finances well and has rejuvenated the academia from Diploma to D. Litt, which now will cater to the requirements of modern age students, claimed V-C. V-C said that ordinances have been passed for all these newly designed courses. LU is the first university amongst all the state universities to get NIRF (National Institutes Ranking Framework) ranking and is the new NEP (National Education Policy) complied institution of the country.

“In the coming year, the university plans to overcome the deficiency of faculty members in different departments. University will focus on human resource rejuvenation, would try to secure a better rank in NIRF, and get NAAC accreditation. Effective measures will be taken for the better utilisation of available infrastructure such as redesigning the auditoriums in different departments to strengthen the soul of the university,” said the VC.

Jump in enrolment of foreign students

The LU saw a considerable jump in foreign students taking admission in the last two years. In the session 2021-22, 357 foreign students enrolled themselves in different courses of the university, which is around a 100% jump in comparison to the 2020-21 session.

The spike in enrolment of foreign students helps boost the brand of the university, said the V-C. The LU’s admission notification is now communicated electronically to all the foreign embassies.

Increase in digital footprint

The number of visitors to the refurbished website of the university, which was launched last year in April, has doubled in a short period. All the department of LU and offices have their YouTube channel and Twitter account. The number of subscribers for university official YouTube channel and Twitter accounts is around 17,000 and 22,000, respectively. Lucknow University also launched its mobile app recently.