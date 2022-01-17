Lucknow: 3 Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay, running firearms smuggling racket

Lucknow With the arrest of three Bangladesh nationals, Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a criminal gang involved in carrying out robberies and loots as well as smuggling illegal firearms, said STF officials.

In a press note, the STF officials stated that the three Bangladesh nationals illegally crossed over the India-Bangladesh border and were staying in India for past few years. The three were staying in Jhansi district on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on fake identities.

The officials said that the three arrested were identified as Alameen alias Mintu, Suleman, Zakir Khand alias Aslam. All of them were arrested from Gwalior road in Jhansi under Sipri Bazar police station limits on Saturday morning. Two illegal firearms, one Aadhaar card and a driving license procured on fake identities were recovered from them, the STF officials said.

The officials stated that the trio had committed several robberies and loots in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and also smuggled firearms in the garb of running scarp business in Jhansi. “Mintu is the leader of the gang, who has been living in India for past 15 years. His parents also earlier stayed in India but returned to their native place Bagerhat Khulna, Bangladesh, around 5-6 years ago,” the officials added.

They said that three separate cases of fraud under Passport Act and illegal firearms possession had been registered against them at Sipri Bazar police station while efforts were on to collect more details about their criminal background from Madhya Pradesh and Maharshtra police.

According to the STF, the trio would be further taken in custody remand and interrogated about their involvement in crimes reported in different states across the country.