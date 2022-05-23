Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive

As part of the drive, the district administration organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday, in which students and teachers from different schools and colleges participated.
Traffic awareness drive underway in Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 23, 2022 10:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. It is a part of the state government’s road safety awareness drive which chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced to bring down the road fatalities and streamline the traffic.

“We are observing road safety month from May 18 to June 18. And today’s event is the part of the same. There is a dire need to make the masses aware of the traffic rules,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don’ts of driving. “One should not perform stunts while riding, one should not drink and drive, no overspeeding and no wrong lane driving,” the DM said.

