Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. It is a part of the state government’s road safety awareness drive which chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced to bring down the road fatalities and streamline the traffic.
As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated.
“We are observing road safety month from May 18 to June 18. And today’s event is the part of the same. There is a dire need to make the masses aware of the traffic rules,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.
The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don’ts of driving. “One should not perform stunts while riding, one should not drink and drive, no overspeeding and no wrong lane driving,” the DM said.
Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed. With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity
As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.
Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”. Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis) issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.
Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, praises ex-LG
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a 'warm welcome' to the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, Vinai Kumar Saxena, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal.
