Lucknow administration to start distribution of dry ration to needy

According to officials, the decision was initiated to assist the Covid-affected people, especially jobless and needy, in anticipation of another Covid wave.
Covid-affected people and the needy in Lucknow will soon receive free dry ration kits from the district administration. (For representation purpose)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The district administration is all set to distribute free dry ration kits to the needy and the Covid affected people here in the state capital.

Officials said the decision has been initiated to facilitate the Covid affected people, especially jobless and needy, in anticipation of another Covid wave.

“Since the Covid cases are on the rise again, it should be ensured that the needy and jobless should get proper ration supply until things get back to normal,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while addressing a meeting in the state capital to assess the preparation of anticipated third wave of Covid.

Officials with the district administration said that a dry ration kit would be enough to meet a person’s requirement for 15-20 days. The dry packet would include rice, pulses, wheat flour, edible oil, tea, sugar, soap etc... in adequate quantity. Earlier, during the first and second wave, the administration had directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to establish community kitchens across the city and ensure that no one sleeps hungry.

The DM said the teams would identify the people in need and ensure the distribution of dry ration packets.

