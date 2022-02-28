Lucknow admn takes stock of security for EVMs stored in strong rooms

LUCKNOW The district magistrate and the police commissioner on Monday jointly reviewed security of the strong rooms established at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) and took stock of arrangements for the counting of votes on March 10.

“The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) has been taking care of security of strong rooms and EVMs. We have made all other security arrangements at the Rama Bai Ambedkar Maidan where strong rooms have been established,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The DM, who was accompanied by police commissioner DK Thakur, said the strong rooms and the other part of the premises were under round-the-clock surveillance by district administration through live CCTV cameras. “For March 10, nine halls have been established for counting of votes cast in all nine assembly constituencies,” he said.

He directed officials to increase the number of patrolling teams guarding the outer periphery of the strong rooms. The DM also inspected the control room, health check-up camps and media centre being established for the counting day.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party activists staged a demonstration outside the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on Monday, questioning the security arrangements made at the strong rooms for storage of EVMs. They also accused the district administration of sabotaging the EVMs. A few activists said the demonstration was staged when they allegedly found a plier and a hammer from a vehicle (with additional city magistrate (ACM) written on it) when it was trying to enter the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan.

Gaurav Singh Yadav, vice-president of the Lucknow Mahanagar unit of Samajwadi Party said: “A vehicle with ‘ACM’ written on it attempted to enter the area, which was otherwise out of bounds. Our workers, who are on vigil, intercepted the vehicle and found tools such as pliers, screwdrivers, etc – that could be used to tamper EVMs. There were altercations too, and after that our workers sat on dharna. Former minister and SP’s candidate from Lucknow Central, Ravidas Mehrotra, too was present when the incident occurred.”

