Lucknow: BJP candidates rebel after denied ticket, deputy CM Sharma defuses situation

Lucknow The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state capital is facing a difficult time dealing with their rebels after being denied a ticket for the forthcoming state assembly elections.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma recently managed to convince the four-time corporator from Triveni Nagar ward, Munna Mishra, who was reportedly angry after he was denied a ticket from Lucknow North constituency.

Last Friday, deputy chief minister, who has also served as a mayor of Lucknow for two consecutive terms, came to know about this and reached out to Munna, who has a grip in the area. The deputy CM went to the residence of Munna and managed to convince him and his supporters, who were not campaigning for the party.

He also called party workers and corporators from other wards to his residence and explained them the view of the party high command.

After the successful discussion, the supporters including Munna announced to work collectively for the party.

“Deputy chief minister was kind enough to visit my residence. Yes, there were some issues which are now being addressed. There is no difference with anyone now; I am campaigning for the BJP with full force.”

Sharma said, “Munna Mishra is a senior corporator who has been elected from the area four times. It was a courtesy visit to his residence to boost the morale of party workers. ”

Similarly, some workers in the Lucknow West and Lucknow Cantt were also angry with the party leadership’s decision, they met the deputy CM, who convinced them to work for the party wholeheartedly in the elections.

There were also talks of Rita Bahuguna Joshi getting angry after denied a ticket to her son from Lucknow Cantt.

Deputy chief minister said that he had talked to Joshi. “She belongs to the BJP and will always remain with the party. An appeal has also been issued on behalf of his son for the support to the party,” Sharma added.

