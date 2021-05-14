Lucknow blood banks register low stock as donations drop amid Covid-19

Blood banks in Lucknow are left with limited stock as camps and voluntary donations have witnessed a marked decrease amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state blood bank at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has only about 700 units left against its usual stock of 2,500 to 3,000 units. With its depleted stock, the hospital is issuing only about 60 units of blood per day against its usual of 200 -250 units of blood daily.

“There have been no camps after the first week of April and only a few voluntary donations per week these days,” said prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine, KGMU.

At Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) hospital, there were only 22 units of blood as opening stock on Thursday while at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, the stock was below 300 units against the normal stock of at least over 700 units.

Experts say blood donation is safe and can be done by all healthy people. “By donating blood, you get yourself checked for various disorders. From hepatitis to HIV, all infections are checked in the donated blood while it saves lives as blood components such as plasma, platelets, RBC are separated and issued for different patients,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

“At the Lucknow Nursing Home Association blood bank, the present stock is 412 against the normal stock of 650 units,” said Dr Anoop Agrawal of the nursing home cell of IMA.

“Voluntary blood donation is key to maintaining good stock in the blood bank as replacement donors (who come and donate to get one unit blood or blood component in exchange) do not add to stock and in some exchange donors, the blood has to be discarded due to infection. Whereas, most voluntary donors are healthy,” said Dr Chandra. Also, blood is donated to the destitute and pregnant women without exchange.

However, the KGMU blood bank has now made arrangements to ensure that voluntary blood donors can donate blood in the safest environment and with social distancing.

It has made a separate entry for such donors and all couches are placed at a safe distance. “Even if ten voluntary donors come to us, they will be on couches with safe distance between them. The entire process is being carried out keeping in view the safety of blood donors,” said Dr Chandra.