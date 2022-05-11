Lucknow: CBI arrests accused in two land fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused, Ashok Pathak, who was named in two separate cases for selling land with the forged signature of the mutwalli (manager or superintendent) of the Waqf Board (in Lucknow), said a press statement shared by CBI officials.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur stated that the first case was registered against Pathak and others, including an advocate, on allegations related to filing of Writ Petition No. 15233 (MB)/2016 under the forged signature of the mutwalli of the Waqf Board. It was further alleged that the land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government vide order dated May 10, 2016 was illegal as the land in question belonged to the Waqf.

“After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on December 30, 2020 before the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases, Lucknow, against Pathak and others. The land in question has since been restored to the Uttar Pradesh government,” he stated.

The spokesman further stated the second case was registered against Pathak, an advocate and unknown others on the allegations related to the filing of the contempt petition no. 2644 (C) of 2015 under the forged signature of Mutwalli of Waqf Board claiming therein that the government had committed contempt by demolition of the constructions of the accused persons. After investigation, a charge sheet in this case was filed on December 31, 2020 before the court of the special judicial magistrate, CBI Cases, Lucknow against two accused including Pathak, he added.

He said both the petitions — writ petition no. 15233 of 2016 and contempt petition no. 2644 (C) of 2015 — were filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court for grabbing 57 hectares (approx) government land situated in Lucknow, involving alleged fraud of ₹45 crore. It was also alleged that the land was sold to different private persons by the accused persons.

The CBI spokesman said the arrested accused was produced before the competent court in Lucknow and remanded in judicial custody.