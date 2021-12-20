Lucknow: CBSE to add new disciplines under skill education

Lucknow Joint secretary of skill education department, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), RP Singh, on Sunday said that the CBSE was aiming to introduce more disciplines like photography and digital printing under the skill education as part of the New Education policy (NEP), to help students find jobs.

Singh was speaking at the Innovations and Leaders Conclave organised by the Maharishi University of Information Technology in Lucknow.

He said, “School principals may send their proposals and get their teachers trained for the new subject modules. The school heads may publicise it among students and teachers by tracking them on CBSE website for further details.” Singh exuded confidence that skill education would act as game changer and the country would benefit from the skilled man power.

Vishnu Kant Pandey, additional director secondary education, UP, said, “Covid pandemic has increased the burden of teachers as well as school principals. They are required to teach in hybrid mode which is very difficult.”