Lucknow: CMO orders emergency rosters, heat safety measures at health centres

With temperatures expected to soar in the coming weeks, the chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr NB Singh, has directed all community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to prepare for a likely surge in heat-related illnesses. Emergency duty rosters, functioning air conditioners, and awareness campaigns were part of a checklist issued during his ongoing district-wide inspection drive. During visits to CHCs in Kakori and Malihabad on Friday, the CMO instructed staff to ensure that an emergency doctor is always available according to a pre-approved roster. He also asked centres to maintain adequate supplies of cool drinking water and functional cooling systems.

“Every CHC must ensure visibility of printed guidelines on heat illness prevention,” he told health workers.

Dr Singh reiterated that under the state’s ongoing Communicable Diseases Control Campaign, health workers must also remain alert to symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and yellow fever. He said suspected cases should be reported immediately to the district task force.

“Follow the microplan, conduct regular review meetings, and increase awareness on what precautions to take against mosquito-related diseases,” he told the staff.