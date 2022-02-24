Lucknow Covid-19 cases fall to 37, UP reports 492 fresh ones
For the first time since the third wave began in January, Lucknow reported less than 50 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the day when Uttar Pradesh reported 492 new cases.
“At present, the state has 4,766 active Covid-19 cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
On Thursday, 1,64,404 samples were tested, and till now, the state has tested 10,36,83,248 samples, according to the state health department. In the past 24 hours, 817 patients recovered and till now 20,38,156 patients have recovered.
Lucknow reported 37 new cases, while the maximum, 60, were reported from Prayagraj, 43 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 31 from Agra. A dozen districts reported zero fresh cases during the day. Hapur and Kaushambi reported a death each, according to the state health department data.
“In Lucknow, there are now 738 active cases followed by 319 in Prayagraj and 315 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The lowest, two active cases, are in Mahoba,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.
In Lucknow, Chinhat reported four new cases, Aliganj 14, Alambagh 4, Indira Nagar 9 and Sarojininagar 4. Doctors said the fall in new cases is an opportunity to ensure their number goes down to zero. “If we keep following Covid-19 protocols, it can ensure new cases and active cases become zero,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital.
