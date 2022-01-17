Lucknow: Covid vaccination crosses 23-crore mark in UP

LUCKNOW: The Covid-19 vaccination crossed 23 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with a total 23,09,04,866 doses of Covid vaccine administered to eligible beneficiaries, including 14,35,46,350 first dose to population above 18-year (93.21%) and 8,69,50,125 second dose to people above 18-year of age (58.28%), according to a health department data.

“This is the maximum number of Covid vaccine doses administered to people by any state in the country within a year (the vaccination started on January 16, 2021),” said a senior health department official.

“One year of experience has taught us that vaccination is a real safety shield against the virus. Data say majority of those who needed hospital care during second wave had not got vaccinated,” said Dr Surya Kant, HoD, respiratory medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), who took his vaccine dose on the first day when vaccination started last year.

Dr Kant said that using mask and following social distancing would save not only from Covid but also other infections.