Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow CP’s second sample tests Covid negative, but to stay in isolation
lucknow news

Lucknow CP’s second sample tests Covid negative, but to stay in isolation

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur had tested Covid positive on Friday during a routine screening
Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur had earlier stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The second sample of Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur, who had tested Covid positive on Friday during a routine screening, tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

The spokesman of Lucknow Commissionerate said the CP was completely health and doing his routine work but will remain in isolation for around a week.

The spokesman said the sample for the first RT-PCR test of the CP was taken on Thursday and its report came positive on Friday after which he immediately went into isolation. He said the CP didn’t had any symptom and therefore gave another sample for testing.

The spokesman added that report of second sample came negative on Saturday but the CP will still remain in isolation as guided by senior doctors.

Earlier, the CP had stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties.

The routine Covid-19 screening of other senior police personnel is also being done regularly on suggestion of the state government. The state government has increased screening for Covid-19 infections across the state amidst fear of spread of new variant.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP