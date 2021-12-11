Lucknow CP’s second sample tests Covid negative, but to stay in isolation

The second sample of Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur, who had tested Covid positive on Friday during a routine screening, tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesman of Lucknow Commissionerate said the CP was completely health and doing his routine work but will remain in isolation for around a week.

The spokesman said the sample for the first RT-PCR test of the CP was taken on Thursday and its report came positive on Friday after which he immediately went into isolation. He said the CP didn’t had any symptom and therefore gave another sample for testing.

The spokesman added that report of second sample came negative on Saturday but the CP will still remain in isolation as guided by senior doctors.

Earlier, the CP had stated that he was fully vaccinated and healthy to dispense all his official duties.

The routine Covid-19 screening of other senior police personnel is also being done regularly on suggestion of the state government. The state government has increased screening for Covid-19 infections across the state amidst fear of spread of new variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}